Glass Food Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global food packaging market revenue stood at US$ 950.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% by 2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Food Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Food Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Food Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Glass Food Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Food Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Glass Quality Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Food Packaging include Owens-Illinois, Hng Float Glass, Ardagh Group, AGI Glasspack, Vidrala SA, BA Vidro, Huaxing Glass, Yantai Changyu Glass and Shandong Huapeng Glass. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Food Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Food Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Glass Quality

Premium Glass Quality

Super Premium Glass Quality

Global Glass Food Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Others

Global Glass Food Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass Food Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Food Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Food Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Food Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Glass Food Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens-Illinois

Hng Float Glass

Ardagh Group

AGI Glasspack

Vidrala SA

BA Vidro

Huaxing Glass

Yantai Changyu Glass

Shandong Huapeng Glass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Food Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Food Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Food Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Food Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Food Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Food Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Food Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Food Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Food Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Food Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Food Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Food Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Food Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Food Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Food Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Food Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

