Strain Gauge Load Cell Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A load cell is defined as a transducer that converts an input mechanical force into an output electric signal. A load cell is a type of force sensor that, when connected to appropriate electronics, returns a signal proportional to the mechanical force applied to the system. Load cells are primarily based on strain gauges.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Strain Gauge Load Cell in global, including the following market information:
- Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Strain Gauge Load Cell companies in 2021 (%)
The global Strain Gauge Load Cell market was valued at 927.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1080.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-point Load Cells Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Strain Gauge Load Cell include Spectris, Indutrade, Futek Advanced Sensor Technologies, Kistler, Anyload Weigh & Measure, Vishay Precision, Thames Side Sensors, Siemens and MinebeaMitsumi. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Strain Gauge Load Cell manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single-point Load Cells
- Bending-beam Load Cells
- Shear-beam Load Cells
- S-type Load Cells
- Compression Load Cells
- Others
Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical Industries
- Industrial Industries
- Agricultural Industries
- Others
Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Strain Gauge Load Cell revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Strain Gauge Load Cell revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Strain Gauge Load Cell sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Strain Gauge Load Cell sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Spectris
Indutrade
Futek Advanced Sensor Technologies
Kistler
Anyload Weigh & Measure
Vishay Precision
Thames Side Sensors
Siemens
MinebeaMitsumi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Strain Gauge Load Cell Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Strain Gauge Load Cell Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Strain Gauge Load Cell Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Strain Gauge Load Cell Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Strain Gauge Load Cell Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Strain Gauge Load Cell Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Strain Gauge Load Cell Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Strain Gauge Load Cell Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Strain Gauge Load Cell Market Insights and Forecast to 2028