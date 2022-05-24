Technology

Borax Pentahydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Borax Pentahydrate(CAS 12179-04-3) is a white crystalline powder with the molecular formula Na2B4O7·5H2O. Borax Pentahydrate used at the correct equivalent rate gives solution or melts identical in composition with those of Borax Decahydrate; it may therefore be substituted at a saving in all applications where borax is used; Among present applications of Borax Pentahydrate are wire drawing baths, corrosion inhibitor solutions, starches, adhesives and the manufacture of other boron compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Borax Pentahydrate in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Borax Pentahydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Borax Pentahydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
  • Global top five Borax Pentahydrate companies in 2021 (%)

 

 

The global Borax Pentahydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Borax Pentahydrate include Rio Tinto, Dharamsi Morarji Chemical, Eti Maden, American Elements, American Borate Company, BOC Sciences and Lam Seng Hang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Borax Pentahydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Industrial Grade
  • Reagent Grade

 

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Glass
  • Ceramics
  • Nonferrous Metals
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

 

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Borax Pentahydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Borax Pentahydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Borax Pentahydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
  • Key companies Borax Pentahydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Rio Tinto
  • Dharamsi Morarji Chemical
  • Eti Maden
  • American Elements
  • American Borate Company
  • BOC Sciences
  • Lam Seng Hang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Borax Pentahydrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Borax Pentahydrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Borax Pentahydrate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Borax Pentahydrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Borax Pentahydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Borax Pentahydrate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Borax Pentahydrate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Borax Pentahydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Borax Pentahydrate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Borax Pentahydrate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Borax Pentahydrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Borax Pentahydrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Borax Pentahydrate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Borax Pentahydrate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Borax Pentahydrate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Borax Pentahydrate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

