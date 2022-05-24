Borax Pentahydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Borax Pentahydrate(CAS 12179-04-3) is a white crystalline powder with the molecular formula Na2B4O7·5H2O. Borax Pentahydrate used at the correct equivalent rate gives solution or melts identical in composition with those of Borax Decahydrate; it may therefore be substituted at a saving in all applications where borax is used; Among present applications of Borax Pentahydrate are wire drawing baths, corrosion inhibitor solutions, starches, adhesives and the manufacture of other boron compounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Borax Pentahydrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Borax Pentahydrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Borax Pentahydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Borax Pentahydrate include Rio Tinto, Dharamsi Morarji Chemical, Eti Maden, American Elements, American Borate Company, BOC Sciences and Lam Seng Hang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Borax Pentahydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Reagent Grade

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Glass

Ceramics

Nonferrous Metals

Cosmetics

Others

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Borax Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Borax Pentahydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Borax Pentahydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Borax Pentahydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Borax Pentahydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rio Tinto

Dharamsi Morarji Chemical

Eti Maden

American Elements

American Borate Company

BOC Sciences

Lam Seng Hang

