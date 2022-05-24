Global Speciality Chemicals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

The global specialty chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2028 to reach USD 824.1 billion by 2028.

Speciality Chemicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Speciality Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Antioxidants

Pesticides

Catalyst

Resistance Of Emulsifier

Membrane Separation

Special Enzyme

Segment by Application

Agricultural

Automobile And Transportation Industries

The Construction Industry

General Consumer Goods Industry

Manufacturing

Other

By Company

DowDuPont

Solvay

PPG Industries

Novozymes

Huntsman

Henkel

Ferro

Exxon Mobil

Evonik Industries

Cytec Industries

Clariant

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Lanxess

Bayer

BASF

Ashland

Albemarle

Akzonobel

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Speciality Chemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Speciality Chemicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Antioxidants

1.2.3 Pesticides

1.2.4 Catalyst

1.2.5 Resistance Of Emulsifier

1.2.6 Membrane Separation

1.2.7 Special Enzyme

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Speciality Chemicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Agricultural

1.3.3 Automobile And Transportation Industries

1.3.4 The Construction Industry

1.3.5 General Consumer Goods Industry

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Speciality Chemicals Production

2.1 Global Speciality Chemicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Speciality Chemicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Speciality Chemicals Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Speciality Chemicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Speciality Chemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Speciality Chemicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Speciality Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Speciality Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

