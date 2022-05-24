Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate(CAS 12280-03-4) is a concentrated soluble Micronutrient Fertiliser for use in agricultural crops. It is mainly used as a spray to the soil or to the foliage, but it is also widely used in liquid fertilisers and in nutrients feeds. DOT dissolves quickly and is easy to handle. It is readily absorbed through the foliage or by the roots and it provides a rapid, convenient and efficient method of correcting boron deficiency in crops.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate include Eti Maden, Dharamsi Morarji Chemical, BOC Sciences, American Borate Company, Rio Tinto and Haihang Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Glass Manufacturing

Wood Preservation

Others

Global Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Disodium Octaborate Tetrahydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eti Maden

Dharamsi Morarji Chemical

BOC Sciences

American Borate Company

Rio Tinto

Haihang Industry

