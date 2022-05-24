Sodium Isethionate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium Isethionate (CAS 1562-00-1) is a white powder with the molecular formula C2H5NaO4S. It is an important intermediate for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and daily chemicals. Its synthesis principle is the condensation reaction of sodium bisulfite and ethylene oxide to generate sodium isethionate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Isethionate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Isethionate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Isethionate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Sodium Isethionate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Isethionate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Isethionate include Dharamsi Morarji Chemical, AK Scientific, Vantage Leuna, Zehao Industry, BLD Pharmatech, Triveni Chemicals, Zhonglan Industry and Huanggang Yinhe Aarti Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Isethionate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Isethionate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Isethionate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global Sodium Isethionate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Isethionate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Daily Chemicals

Others

Global Sodium Isethionate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Isethionate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Isethionate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Isethionate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Isethionate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Sodium Isethionate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dharamsi Morarji Chemical

AK Scientific

Vantage Leuna

Zehao Industry

BLD Pharmatech

Triveni Chemicals

Zhonglan Industry

Huanggang Yinhe Aarti Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Isethionate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Isethionate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Isethionate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Isethionate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Isethionate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Isethionate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Isethionate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Isethionate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Isethionate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Isethionate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Isethionate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Isethionate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Isethionate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Isethionate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Isethionate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Isethionate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

