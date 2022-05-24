Rubber Flame Retardants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Rubber Flame Retardants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Halogen Flame Retardant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rubber Flame Retardants include ASF Corporation, China Sunsine Chemical Holdings, Arkema, Behn Meyer Holdings, Eastman Chemical Company, Lanxess AG, Merchem Limited, Solvay Group and Sumitomo Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rubber Flame Retardants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rubber Flame Retardants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rubber Flame Retardants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Halogen Flame Retardant

Organic Phosphorus Flame Retardant

Inorganic Flame Retardant

Global Rubber Flame Retardants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rubber Flame Retardants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tire

Non-tire

Global Rubber Flame Retardants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rubber Flame Retardants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rubber Flame Retardants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rubber Flame Retardants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rubber Flame Retardants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Rubber Flame Retardants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ASF Corporation

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings

Arkema

Behn Meyer Holdings

Eastman Chemical Company

Lanxess AG

Merchem Limited

Solvay Group

Sumitomo Chemical

Vanderbilt Chemicals

NOCIL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rubber Flame Retardants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rubber Flame Retardants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rubber Flame Retardants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rubber Flame Retardants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rubber Flame Retardants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rubber Flame Retardants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rubber Flame Retardants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rubber Flame Retardants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rubber Flame Retardants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rubber Flame Retardants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rubber Flame Retardants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rubber Flame Retardants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rubber Flame Retardants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rubber Flame Retardants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rubber Flame Retardants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rubber Flame Retardants Companies

4 Sights by Product

