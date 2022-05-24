Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Heavy aromatic solvents are solvent naphtha products whose main components are C10 and above.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha in global, including the following market information:

Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha market was valued at 4403.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4830.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C9-C10 Solvent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha include Shell, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, SK Geo Centric, Hanwha Total, Flint Hills Resources, Haltermann Carless, Braskem and DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C9-C10 Solvent

C11-C12 Solvent

Others

Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Agro Chemicals

Rubber & Resin

Printing Inks

Industrial Cleaning

Others

Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell

ExxonMobil

TotalEnergies

SK Geo Centric

Hanwha Total

Flint Hills Resources

Haltermann Carless

Braskem

DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd

Sinopec

CNPC

Jiangsu Hualun

Suzhou Jiutai Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Aromatic Solvent Naphtha Players in Global Market

