Ferrous Oxalate Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ferrous Oxalate Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ferrous Oxalate Powder include Hubei Wanrun New Energy Technology Development, Luotian Yongfei Chemical, Hunan Heaven Materials Development, Chongqing Southern Chemicals, Dr Paul Lohmann GmbH, Hefei Asialon Chemicals, ShanXi Yuanping Chemical Industries, Celtic Chemicals and Youlian Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ferrous Oxalate Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ferrous Oxalate Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ferrous Oxalate Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Crystal

Global Ferrous Oxalate Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ferrous Oxalate Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Photographic Developer

Pigments

Pharmaceuticals

Raw Material of Anode Material Lithium Iron Phosphate

Others

Global Ferrous Oxalate Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ferrous Oxalate Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ferrous Oxalate Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ferrous Oxalate Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ferrous Oxalate Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ferrous Oxalate Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hubei Wanrun New Energy Technology Development

Luotian Yongfei Chemical

Hunan Heaven Materials Development

Chongqing Southern Chemicals

Dr Paul Lohmann GmbH

Hefei Asialon Chemicals

ShanXi Yuanping Chemical Industries

Celtic Chemicals

Youlian Chemical

Langfang Pengcai Fine Chemical

Hunan Joyfly New Material

ShanDong JiangYuan Refined Chemical Sika

4 Sights by Product

