Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Also known as autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) blocks, autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC) blocks, gasbeton, gas concrete, and cellular concrete, Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks is a lightweight, precasted foam concrete block produced by combining various raw materials such as cement, sand, fly ash and other chemicals heated in high temperature and compressed using pressure autoclave processes to provide superior structural strength, insulation, fire resistance and mold resistance for both internal and external construction usage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks in global, including the following market information:
- Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K m³)
- Global top five Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 525g/cm³ Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks include Xella Group, ACICO, Solbet, Masa Group, H+H International A/S, Bauroc International, HIL Limited, Biltech Building Elements and JK Lakshmi Cement, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Market, by Dry Density, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)
Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Dry Density, 2021 (%)
- Less than 525g/cm³
- Less than 625g/cm³
- Less than 725g/cm³
- Others
Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)
Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K m³)
Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K m³)
- Key companies Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Xella Group
- ACICO
- Solbet
- Masa Group
- H+H International A/S
- Bauroc International
- HIL Limited
- Biltech Building Elements
- JK Lakshmi Cement
- AKG Gazbeton
- AERCON
- Yanshi Huatai
- Beijing BBMG
- Weifang Special Steel Group
- Guangzhou Development Green Building Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Dry Density
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Autoclaved Lightweight Concrete (ALC) Blocks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
