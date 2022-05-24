Sulfonate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is a product made of petroleum and its fractions as raw materials, sulfonated with a sulfonating agent, and then neutralized with an alkali. Widely used as additives for lubricating oils and greases, cutting oil emulsion ingredients for metal processing, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sulfonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sulfonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sulfonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Sulfonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sulfonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Sulfonate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sulfonate include AEMEDSA, MORESCO Japan, Sonneborn, Lanxess, Daubert Chemical, Eastern Petroleum, Ganesh Group, Goodway Chemicals and Química Liposoluble, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sulfonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sulfonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Sulfonate

Calcium Sulfonate

Barium Sulfonate

Others

Global Sulfonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Soluble Cutting Fluids

Rust Preventives & Corrosion Inhibitor

Grease

Other

Global Sulfonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sulfonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sulfonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sulfonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Sulfonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AEMEDSA

MORESCO Japan

Sonneborn

Lanxess

Daubert Chemical

Eastern Petroleum

Ganesh Group

Goodway Chemicals

Química Liposoluble

Xinji Rongchao Petroleum Chemical

Royal Castor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sulfonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sulfonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sulfonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sulfonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sulfonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sulfonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sulfonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sulfonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sulfonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sulfonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sulfonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sulfonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sulfonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sulfonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sulfonate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sulfonate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sulfonate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Sodium Sulfonate

4.1.3 Calcium Sulfonate

4.1.4 Barium Sulfonate

4.1.5 Others

