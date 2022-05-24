Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate include Lanxess, Aemedsa, Eastern Petroleum, MORESCO Corporation, Ganesh Group, Goodway Chemicals, Xinji Rongchao Petroleum Chemical, Royal Castor and Sonneborn, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural

Synthesis

Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Soluble Cutting Fluids

Rust Preventives & Corrosion Inhibitor

Other

Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

Aemedsa

Eastern Petroleum

MORESCO Corporation

Ganesh Group

Goodway Chemicals

Xinji Rongchao Petroleum Chemical

Royal Castor

Sonneborn

Química Liposoluble

Daubert Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Petroleum Sulphonate Companies

