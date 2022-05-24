Forging Die Lubricants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The primary function of lubricants in the forging process is to minimize metal-to-metal contact by means of the specific adhesive character of the lubricant between the forge and the die. The secondary function is to reduce the coefficient of friction upon release of the forged metal part from the die.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Forging Die Lubricants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Forging Die Lubricants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Forging Die Lubricants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Forging Die Lubricants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Forging Die Lubricants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Forging Die Lubricants include CONDAT, Steel Plant Specialties (SPS), MORESCO Corporation, Fuchs, Henkel, Sunlube India, Quaker Houghton, Chem Arrow and Matrix Specialty Lubricants, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Forging Die Lubricants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Forging Die Lubricants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Forging Die Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water Based
- Oil Based
Global Forging Die Lubricants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Forging Die Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hot Forging
- Warm Forging
Global Forging Die Lubricants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Forging Die Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Forging Die Lubricants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Forging Die Lubricants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Forging Die Lubricants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Forging Die Lubricants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CONDAT
- Steel Plant Specialties (SPS)
- MORESCO Corporation
- Fuchs
- Henkel
- Sunlube India
- Quaker Houghton
- Chem Arrow
- Matrix Specialty Lubricants
- Molygraph Lubricants
- Oelheld
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Forging Die Lubricants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Forging Die Lubricants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Forging Die Lubricants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Forging Die Lubricants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Forging Die Lubricants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Forging Die Lubricants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Forging Die Lubricants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Forging Die Lubricants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Forging Die Lubricants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Forging Die Lubricants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Forging Die Lubricants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Forging Die Lubricants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Forging Die Lubricants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Forging Die Lubricants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Forging Die Lubricants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Forging Die Lubricants Companies
4 Sights by Product
