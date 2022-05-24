Solvent-based Flexo Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Solvent-based Flexo Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Compostable Solvent-based Flexo Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solvent-based Flexo Inks include Altana, Zeller+Gmelin, Flint Group, Sun Chemical Corporation, INX International Ink, Wikoff Color Corporation, Toyo Inc and Huber Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solvent-based Flexo Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Compostable Solvent-based Flexo Inks

Non-compostable Solvent-Based Flexo Inks

Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage Packaging

Medical and Pharmaceutical Packaging

Cosmetics Packaging

Others

Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solvent-based Flexo Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solvent-based Flexo Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solvent-based Flexo Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Solvent-based Flexo Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Altana

Zeller+Gmelin

Flint Group

Sun Chemical Corporation

INX International Ink

Wikoff Color Corporation

Toyo Inc

Huber Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solvent-based Flexo Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solvent-based Flexo Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solvent-based Flexo Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solvent-based Flexo Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solvent-based Flexo Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent-based Flexo Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solvent-based Flexo Inks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent-based Flexo Inks Companies

