Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

XNBRL is obtained by introducing terpolymerisation of methacrylic acid or methacrylate during polymerisation. The surface chemistry of the latex particles has been improved, and the mechanical stability, thawing stability, adhesion, film formation and post-processing properties of the latex have been improved.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) in global, including the following market information:

Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/152041/global-carboxyl-acrylonitrilebutadiene-rubber-latex-forecast-market-2022-2028-279

The global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 30% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) include LG Chem, Synthomer, Kumho Petrochemical, Croslene Chemical, Zeon Chemicals, Nantex, Bangkok Synthetics, SEHO Group and Dongying Jiuzhou Aohua Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Market, by Acrylonitrile Content, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Market Segment Percentages, by Acrylonitrile Content, 2021 (%)

Below 30%

30%-35%

Others

Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Gloves

Medical Gloves

Industrial Gloves

Others

Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG Chem

Synthomer

Kumho Petrochemical

Croslene Chemical

Zeon Chemicals

Nantex

Bangkok Synthetics

SEHO Group

Dongying Jiuzhou Aohua Chemical

Hongtai Rubber

Qixiang Tengda

Kalshine

Hualan Technology

Jiangsu Litian Technology

Shandong Jiataixiangjiao

Weifang Shengtai Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152041/global-carboxyl-acrylonitrilebutadiene-rubber-latex-forecast-market-2022-2028-279

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Acrylonitrile Content

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carboxyl Acrylonitrile-butadiene Rubber Latex (XNBRL) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/