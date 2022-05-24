Global Tofacitinib Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Tofacitinib market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tofacitinib market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 5mg*60 Tablets
- 5mg*10 Tablets
- 10mg*10 Tablets
- 5mg*30 Tablets
- 5mg*14 Tablets
- 10mg*14 Tablets
Segment by Application
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Ulcerative Colitis
- Psoriasis
- Other
By Company
- Pfizer
- Globe Pharmaceuticals
- Delta Pharma Limited
- Beacon Pharmaceuticals
- Drug International
- By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tofacitinib Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tofacitinib Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 5mg*60 Tablets
1.2.3 5mg*10 Tablets
1.2.4 10mg*10 Tablets
1.2.5 5mg*30 Tablets
1.2.6 5mg*14 Tablets
1.2.7 10mg*14 Tablets
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tofacitinib Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Rheumatoid Arthritis
1.3.3 Ulcerative Colitis
1.3.4 Psoriasis
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Tofacitinib Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Tofacitinib Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tofacitinib Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Tofacitinib Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Tofacitinib Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Tofacitinib by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Tofacitinib Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Tofacitinib Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Tofacitinib Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Tofacitinib Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Tofacitinib Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
