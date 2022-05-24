Trichloroethylene (TCE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Trichloroethylene is an organic chlorine solvent with excellent performance and wide application, and it is the most soluble one in C2 organic chlorine solvent. Main use: Excellent metal degreasing lotion, mainly used in color TV, refrigerator, automobile, air conditioner, precision machinery, microelectronics and other industries for metal parts, electronic components cleaning agent, its main advantage is complete degreasing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Trichloroethylene (TCE) in global, including the following market information:

Global Trichloroethylene (TCE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Trichloroethylene (TCE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)



Global top five Trichloroethylene (TCE) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Trichloroethylene (TCE) market was valued at 408.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 521.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



General Solvent Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Trichloroethylene (TCE) include Westlake Chemical, Dow Chemical, Befar, Sinopec, Ineos and PPG Industrie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Trichloroethylene (TCE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Trichloroethylene (TCE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Trichloroethylene (TCE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Solvent Grade



Dual Purpose Grade



High-Purity Grade



Other

Global Trichloroethylene (TCE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Trichloroethylene (TCE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Degreasing of Metal Parts and Electronic Parts



Extraction Solvent



Chemical Raw Materials



Fabric Dry Cleaning

Global Trichloroethylene (TCE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Trichloroethylene (TCE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Trichloroethylene (TCE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Trichloroethylene (TCE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Trichloroethylene (TCE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)



Key companies Trichloroethylene (TCE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Westlake Chemical



Dow Chemical



Befar



Sinopec



Ineos



PPG Industrie

4 Sights by Product

