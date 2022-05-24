Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Density Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer include Don&Low, BMI Group, IKO Group, Industrial Textiles & Plastics, Kingspan, Novia, Sika Sarnafil, Soprema and Roof Giant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Density Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer

Low Density Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer

Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Houses

Industrial Building

Commercial Building

Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Don&Low

BMI Group

IKO Group

Industrial Textiles & Plastics

Kingspan

Novia

Sika Sarnafil

Soprema

Roof Giant

Tyvek

Visqueen

Bauder

Fixfast

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethylene Vapour Control Layer Players in Global Market

