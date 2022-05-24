Aluminium Brazing Flux Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aluminium Brazing Flux market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Brazing Flux include Superior Flux, Solvay, Chemtools, Harris Products, Honeywell, Meta-Braze, Cigweld, Yantai Tibright Welding Materials and Castolin Eutectic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminium Brazing Flux manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Paste

Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pipes

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium Brazing Flux revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium Brazing Flux revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminium Brazing Flux sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Aluminium Brazing Flux sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Superior Flux

Solvay

Chemtools

Harris Products

Honeywell

Meta-Braze

Cigweld

Yantai Tibright Welding Materials

Castolin Eutectic

Afrox

Zenco Industries

Fusion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Brazing Flux Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Brazing Flux Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminium Brazing Flux Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Brazing Flux Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Brazing Flux Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Brazing Flux Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Brazing Flux Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Brazing Flux Companies

4 Sights by Product

