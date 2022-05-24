Sodium Phenolsulfonate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium Phenolsulfonate (CAS 1300-51-2) is an odorless white crystal with a molecular formula of C6H5NaO4S, mainly used in organic synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Phenolsulfonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Sodium Phenolsulfonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Phenolsulfonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Phenolsulfonate include Dharamsi Morarji Chemical, Nanjing Datang Chemical, Triveni Chemicals, Juye Shunqi Chemical, Rudong Xingda Fine Chemical Factory, Nantong Huanyu Chemicals, Alfa Chemistry and BOC Sciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Phenolsulfonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Chemical Reagents

Others

Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Phenolsulfonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Phenolsulfonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Phenolsulfonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Sodium Phenolsulfonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dharamsi Morarji Chemical

Nanjing Datang Chemical

Triveni Chemicals

Juye Shunqi Chemical

Rudong Xingda Fine Chemical Factory

Nantong Huanyu Chemicals

Alfa Chemistry

BOC Sciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Phenolsulfonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Phenolsulfonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Phenolsulfonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Phenolsulfonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Phenolsulfonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Phenolsulfonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Phenolsulfonate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Phenolsulfonate Companies

4 Sights by Product

