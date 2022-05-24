Neurosurgical Drill Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Neurosurgical drills are instruments which are used to drill small holes into the skull in order to access the cranial space to carry out specific procedures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neurosurgical Drill in global, including the following market information:

Global Neurosurgical Drill Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Neurosurgical Drill Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Neurosurgical Drill companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neurosurgical Drill market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neurosurgical Drill include ADEOR MEDICAL AG, AYGUN CO., INC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bien-Air, ConMed Corporation, DeSoutter Medical, DePuy Synthes, Integra LifeSciences Corporation and KARL STORZ. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neurosurgical Drill manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neurosurgical Drill Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neurosurgical Drill Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric

Pneumatic

Global Neurosurgical Drill Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neurosurgical Drill Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diagnostic Center

Emergency Center

Global Neurosurgical Drill Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Neurosurgical Drill Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neurosurgical Drill revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neurosurgical Drill revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neurosurgical Drill sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Neurosurgical Drill sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADEOR MEDICAL AG

AYGUN CO., INC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bien-Air

ConMed Corporation

DeSoutter Medical

DePuy Synthes

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

KARL STORZ

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Neurosurgical Drill Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Neurosurgical Drill Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Neurosurgical Drill Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Neurosurgical Drill Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Neurosurgical Drill Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Neurosurgical Drill Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Neurosurgical Drill Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Neurosurgical Drill Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Neurosurgical Drill Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Neurosurgical Drill Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Neurosurgical Drill Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neurosurgical Drill Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Neurosurgical Drill Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurosurgical Drill Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neurosurgical Drill Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurosurgical Drill Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type

