Wave Solder Flux Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Wave Solder Flux market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corrosive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wave Solder Flux include Indium Corporation, Superior Flux, Henkel, MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, BLT Circuit Services, BBIEN, AIM Solder, Kester and FCT Solder, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wave Solder Flux manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wave Solder Flux Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Wave Solder Flux Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corrosive

Non-Corrosive

Global Wave Solder Flux Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Wave Solder Flux Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunication

Others

Global Wave Solder Flux Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Wave Solder Flux Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wave Solder Flux revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wave Solder Flux revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wave Solder Flux sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Wave Solder Flux sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Indium Corporation

Superior Flux

Henkel

MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions

BLT Circuit Services

BBIEN

AIM Solder

Kester

FCT Solder

Inventec

KOKI

Metallic Resources

IMDES Creative Solutions

Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory

Balver Zinn Josef Jost

Shenmao

Canfield Technologies

Stannol

Premier Industries

Tongfang Electronic New Material

Senju

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wave Solder Flux Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wave Solder Flux Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wave Solder Flux Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wave Solder Flux Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wave Solder Flux Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wave Solder Flux Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wave Solder Flux Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wave Solder Flux Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wave Solder Flux Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wave Solder Flux Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wave Solder Flux Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wave Solder Flux Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wave Solder Flux Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wave Solder Flux Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wave Solder Flux Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wave Solder Flux Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wave Solder Flux Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

