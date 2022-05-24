Epoxy Novolac Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Phenolic epoxy resin is also known as F-type epoxy resin. In an acidic medium, phenol is reacted with formaldehyde to obtain a novolac resin, which is then obtained by polycondensation of excess propylene oxide in the presence of sodium hydroxide. The epoxy group has high epoxy resin content, high viscosity, high crosslink density of the product after curing, and the fiber reinforced plastic has good physical and mechanical properties. Heat resistance is higher than E type epoxy resin. Mainly used in the production of various structural parts, electrical components and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Novolac Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)



Global top five Epoxy Novolac Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Epoxy Novolac Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Liquid Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Novolac Resins include Huntsman Corporation, Hexion, Sinopec, Nan Ya, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Miller-Stephenson Chemicals, Olin, CVC and Dow Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Epoxy Novolac Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins



Low Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins



High Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins



Other

Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

CCL



High Temperature Resistant Adhesive



Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Resin



PCB Ink



Coating



Other

Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epoxy Novolac Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Epoxy Novolac Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Epoxy Novolac Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)



Key companies Epoxy Novolac Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman Corporation



Hexion



Sinopec



Nan Ya



Aditya Birla Chemicals



Miller-Stephenson Chemicals



Olin



CVC



Dow Chemical



Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo



Arnette Polymers



Atul Ltd



EMS-GRILTECH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epoxy Novolac Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Novolac Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Novolac Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Novolac Resins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Novolac Resins Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Novolac Resins Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

