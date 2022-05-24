Sodium Ethylenesulphonate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium Ethylenesulphonate (CAS 3039-83-6) is a colorless to light yellow transparent solution with a molecular formula of C2H3NaO3S. It is widely used in the synthesis of pure acrylic, styrene acrylic, vinegar acrylic and other emulsions. It can also be used in synthetic fibers, conversion monomers of various polymers, sulfoethylation additives, electroplating gloss agents, surfactants, pharmaceutical intermediates, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Ethylenesulphonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Ethylenesulphonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Ethylenesulphonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Sodium Ethylenesulphonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Ethylenesulphonate include Dharamsi Morarji Chemical, Shandong Qingda New Materials, XZL Bio-Technology, Otto Chemie, BLD Pharmatech, Gelest, Ataman Kimya and Haihang Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Ethylenesulphonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Ethylenesulphonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Ethylenesulphonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 25%

Purity 30%

Purity 35%

Others

Global Sodium Ethylenesulphonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Ethylenesulphonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electroplating Brightener

Ion Exchange Resin Auxiliary

Cement Additives

Flocculants

Leather Tanning Agent

Others

Global Sodium Ethylenesulphonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sodium Ethylenesulphonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Ethylenesulphonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Ethylenesulphonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Ethylenesulphonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Sodium Ethylenesulphonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dharamsi Morarji Chemical

Shandong Qingda New Materials

XZL Bio-Technology

Otto Chemie

BLD Pharmatech

Gelest

Ataman Kimya

Haihang Industry

