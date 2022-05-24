Acrylic Shower Pans Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Shower Pans in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylic Shower Pans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Acrylic Shower Pans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Acrylic Shower Pans companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrylic Shower Pans market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Fixed Shower Pans Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Shower Pans include Kohler, COLACRIL (Grupo CCRR), American Standard (LIXIL), MTI Baths, DANSANI A/S, DUKA, Huppe, IDEAGROUP and AGAPE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Acrylic Shower Pans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Shower Pans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Acrylic Shower Pans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fixed Shower Pans



Folding Shower Pans

Global Acrylic Shower Pans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Acrylic Shower Pans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household



Commercial

Global Acrylic Shower Pans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Acrylic Shower Pans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Shower Pans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Acrylic Shower Pans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Acrylic Shower Pans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Acrylic Shower Pans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kohler



COLACRIL (Grupo CCRR)



American Standard (LIXIL)



MTI Baths



DANSANI A/S



DUKA



Huppe



IDEAGROUP



AGAPE



ANTONIO LUPI



Aquaestil plus



Baltijos Brasta

