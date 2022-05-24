Liquid No-Clean Flux Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Liquid No-Clean Flux market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Residue Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liquid No-Clean Flux include Indium Corporation, Superior Flux, Henkel, MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, BLT Circuit Services, BBIEN, AIM Solder, Kester and FCT Solder, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liquid No-Clean Flux manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low Residue
- Extremely Low Residue
Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Telecommunication
- Others
Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Liquid No-Clean Flux revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Liquid No-Clean Flux revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Liquid No-Clean Flux sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Liquid No-Clean Flux sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Indium Corporation
- Superior Flux
- Henkel
- MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions
- BLT Circuit Services
- BBIEN
- AIM Solder
- Kester
- FCT Solder
- Inventec
- KOKI
- Metallic Resources
- IMDES Creative Solutions
- Asahi Chemical Research Laboratory
- Balver Zinn Josef Jost
- Shenmao
- Canfield Technologies
- Stannol
- Premier Industries
- Tongfang Electronic New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liquid No-Clean Flux Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liquid No-Clean Flux Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liquid No-Clean Flux Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid No-Clean Flux Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid No-Clean Flux Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid No-Clean Flux Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid No-Clean Flux Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid No-Clean Flux Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
