Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride is rhombohedral or flaky crystal. It can deliquesce easily and dissolve easily in water. It can dissolve in alcohol slightly. It can be resolved when it is affected by the heat or it is in hot water. It can corrode glass. It is poisonous. It can be used for glass frosting or extracting rare elements and used as a preservative or mordant.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride in global, including the following market information:
- Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
- Global top five Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride companies in 2021 (%)
The global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
GR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride include Shaowu Huaxin Chemical, Fujian Yongjing Technology, American Elements, ITW Reagents Division, Jiangxi Dongyan Pharmaceutical, Xiamen Yofa Information Technology and Chengdu Kelong Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- GR
- AR
- CP
Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Preservative
- Mordant
- Others
Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
- Key companies Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Shaowu Huaxin Chemical
- Fujian Yongjing Technology
- American Elements
- ITW Reagents Division
- Jiangxi Dongyan Pharmaceutical
- Xiamen Yofa Information Technology
- Chengdu Kelong Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reagent Grade Ammonium Bifluoride Players in Global Market
