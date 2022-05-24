Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate(CAS 2795-39-3) is a white or pale yellow powder with the molecular formula C8F17KO3S. It is a perfluorinated anionic surfactant, mainly used as a chromium mist inhibitor in electroplating, a wetting agent, and an additive in fluoroprotein foam fire extinguishing agents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/152134/global-potassium-perfluorooctanesulfonate-forecast-market-2022-2028-21

The global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate include Hubei Hengxin Chemical, Shaowu Huaxin Chemical, AccuStandard, AK Scientific, LGC and Key Organics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chrome Mist Inhibitor

Wetting Agent

Extinguishing Agent

Others

Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hubei Hengxin Chemical

Shaowu Huaxin Chemical

AccuStandard

AK Scientific

LGC

Key Organics

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152134/global-potassium-perfluorooctanesulfonate-forecast-market-2022-2028-21

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Perfluorooctanesulfonate Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/