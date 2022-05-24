Rosin Cored Solder Wire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lead-Free Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire include MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, Shenmao, AIM Solder, Kester, Senju Metal Industry, Indium, MG Chemicals, Tamura and Nihon Superior, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Lead-Free
- Leaded
Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Telecommunication
- Others
Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions
- Shenmao
- AIM Solder
- Kester
- Senju Metal Industry
- Indium
- MG Chemicals
- Tamura
- Nihon Superior
- Henkel
- FCT Solder
- Oatey
- Superior Flux
- Amerway
- KOKI
- Singapore Asahi
- Cofermetal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inactive Rosin Cored Solder Wire Players in Global Market
