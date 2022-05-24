Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid (CAS 375-73-5) is a white crystalline powder with a molecular formula of C4HF9O3S, mainly used as an intermediate in organic synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/152136/global-perfluorobutanesulfonic-acid-forecast-market-2022-2028-369

The global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid include Fujian Tianfu Chemical, Biosynth Carbosynth, Abcr, Shanghai Qinba Chemical, LGC Standards, Combi-Blocks, AK Scientific, Sinograce Chemical and Apollo Scientific. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 95%

Purity 99%

Others

Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Organic Synthesis Intermediates

Chemical Reagents

Others

Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Rest of Middle East & AfricaNorth America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fujian Tianfu Chemical

Biosynth Carbosynth

Abcr

Shanghai Qinba Chemical

LGC Standards

Combi-Blocks

AK Scientific

Sinograce Chemical

Apollo Scientific

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/152136/global-perfluorobutanesulfonic-acid-forecast-market-2022-2028-369

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Perfluorobutanesulfonic Acid Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/