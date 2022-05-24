Technology

High Thermal Conductive Sheets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
1 3 minutes read

Sheet material that transfers heat generated in IC chips, such as CPUs

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Thermal Conductive Sheets in global, including the following market information:

  • Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
  • Global top five High Thermal Conductive Sheets companies in 2021 (%)

 

 

The global High Thermal Conductive Sheets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Fiber Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of High Thermal Conductive Sheets include Dexerials, Bando Chemical, SHOWA DENKO MATERIALS, 3M, SEKISUI POLYMATECH, DENKA, Toyochem, Kaneka and Risho Kogyo. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Thermal Conductive Sheets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Carbon Fiber Type
  • Silicone Type
  • Acrylic Type

Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Smartphone
  • PCs
  • Automotive
  • Other

Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies High Thermal Conductive Sheets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies High Thermal Conductive Sheets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies High Thermal Conductive Sheets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
  • Key companies High Thermal Conductive Sheets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Dexerials
  • Bando Chemical
  • SHOWA DENKO MATERIALS
  • 3M
  • SEKISUI POLYMATECH
  • DENKA
  • Toyochem
  • Kaneka
  • Risho Kogyo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Thermal Conductive Sheets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Thermal Conductive Sheets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Thermal Conductive Sheets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Thermal Conductive Sheets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Thermal Conductive Sheets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Thermal Conductive Sheets Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Retail Cloud Solutions Industry- Market Trends, Share, Size and Future Report 2021-2027

December 14, 2021

Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market See Huge Growth for New Normal| Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, ICU Medical, Argon Medical

December 27, 2021

Global Sentiment Analytics Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2 hours ago

Drone Transponders Market Lifts 2021 Outlook: SWOT Analysis with Aerobits, Sagetech, Sandia Aerospace, Micro Systems

December 21, 2021
Back to top button