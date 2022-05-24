Technology

Single Crystal Sapphire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Single Crystal Sapphire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Single Crystal Sapphire Substrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Single Crystal Sapphire include Kyocera, Rubicon, GT Advanced Technologies, Monocrystal, Hansol Technics, High Tech Material Solutions, USI Optronics, Shinkosha and Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single Crystal Sapphire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Single Crystal Sapphire Substrate
  • Single Crystal Sapphire Rod
  • Single Crystal Sapphire Tube
  • Others

Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • LED
  • Optics
  • Optical Communication
  • Military Industry
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Instrumentation
  • Medical
  • Others

Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Single Crystal Sapphire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Single Crystal Sapphire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Single Crystal Sapphire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
  • Key companies Single Crystal Sapphire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Kyocera
  • Rubicon
  • GT Advanced Technologies
  • Monocrystal
  • Hansol Technics
  • High Tech Material Solutions
  • USI Optronics
  • Shinkosha
  • Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel
  • Monocrystal
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Tera Xtal Technology
  • Procrystal
  • Semiconductor Wafer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single Crystal Sapphire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single Crystal Sapphire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single Crystal Sapphire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single Crystal Sapphire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single Crystal Sapphire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single Crystal Sapphire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single Crystal Sapphire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single Crystal Sapphire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single Crystal Sapphire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Crystal Sapphire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single Crystal Sapphire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Crystal Sapphire Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single Crystal Sapphire Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Crystal Sapphire Companies

