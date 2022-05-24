Single Crystal Sapphire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Single Crystal Sapphire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Crystal Sapphire Substrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single Crystal Sapphire include Kyocera, Rubicon, GT Advanced Technologies, Monocrystal, Hansol Technics, High Tech Material Solutions, USI Optronics, Shinkosha and Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single Crystal Sapphire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Crystal Sapphire Substrate

Single Crystal Sapphire Rod

Single Crystal Sapphire Tube

Others

Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

LED

Optics

Optical Communication

Military Industry

Consumer Electronics

Instrumentation

Medical

Others

Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Single Crystal Sapphire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single Crystal Sapphire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single Crystal Sapphire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Single Crystal Sapphire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Single Crystal Sapphire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kyocera

Rubicon

GT Advanced Technologies

Monocrystal

Hansol Technics

High Tech Material Solutions

USI Optronics

Shinkosha

Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel

Saint-Gobain

Tera Xtal Technology

Procrystal

Semiconductor Wafer

