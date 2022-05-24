Electronic Materials Solvent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Electronic Materials Solvent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PGMEA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Materials Solvent include Daicel, Honeywell, Eastman, CMC Materials, Merck, Dow, 3M, Enviro Tech International and Fujifilm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Materials Solvent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Materials Solvent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Electronic Materials Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PGMEA

PGME

EGBE

DEGBE

2-heptanone

2-pentanone

n-Butyl Acetate

Others

Global Electronic Materials Solvent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Electronic Materials Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smartphone

PCs

Automotive

Others

Global Electronic Materials Solvent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Electronic Materials Solvent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Materials Solvent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Materials Solvent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Materials Solvent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Electronic Materials Solvent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daicel

Honeywell

Eastman

CMC Materials

Merck

Dow

3M

Enviro Tech International

Fujifilm

Chang Chun Group

Shiny Chemical Industrial

KH Neochem

KMG Electronic Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Materials Solvent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Materials Solvent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Materials Solvent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Materials Solvent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Materials Solvent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Materials Solvent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Materials Solvent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Materials Solvent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Materials Solvent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Materials Solvent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Materials Solvent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Materials Solvent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Materials Solvent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Materials Solvent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electronic Materials Solvent Companies

