Alicyclic Epoxy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alicyclic Epoxy are a branch of epoxy resins and are compounds with the general properties of aliphatic compounds and a carbocyclic structure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alicyclic Epoxy in global, including the following market information:

Global Alicyclic Epoxy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alicyclic Epoxy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Alicyclic Epoxy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alicyclic Epoxy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alicyclic Epoxy include Daicel, ENEOS, Japan Material Technologies Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Chembridge International, Tetra New Material Technology, Nantong Synasia New Material, Hexion and Huntsman, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alicyclic Epoxy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alicyclic Epoxy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Alicyclic Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid

Liquid

Global Alicyclic Epoxy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Alicyclic Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Composite Material

Coating

Adhesive

Others

Global Alicyclic Epoxy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Alicyclic Epoxy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alicyclic Epoxy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alicyclic Epoxy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alicyclic Epoxy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Alicyclic Epoxy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daicel

ENEOS

Japan Material Technologies Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Chembridge International

Tetra New Material Technology

Nantong Synasia New Material

Hexion

Huntsman

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Emerald Performance Materials

