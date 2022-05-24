Coil Coating Additives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Proper use of additives can improve the performance of coil coatings and improve the quality of coil coatings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Coil Coating Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Coil Coating Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Coil Coating Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Coil Coating Additives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Coil Coating Additives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Solventborne Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Coil Coating Additives include Evonik Industries, BYK, Elementis PLC, DOW, Clariant, BASF, Lubrizol Corporation and Arkema Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Coil Coating Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Coil Coating Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Coil Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solventborne



Waterborne

Global Coil Coating Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Coil Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coated Steel



Metallic Coated Steel



Aluminum Products

Global Coil Coating Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Coil Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Coil Coating Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Coil Coating Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Coil Coating Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Coil Coating Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik Industries



BYK



Elementis PLC



DOW



Clariant



BASF



Lubrizol Corporation



Arkema Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Coil Coating Additives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Coil Coating Additives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Coil Coating Additives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Coil Coating Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Coil Coating Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Coil Coating Additives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Coil Coating Additives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Coil Coating Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Coil Coating Additives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Coil Coating Additives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Coil Coating Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coil Coating Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Coil Coating Additives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coil Coating Additives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coil Coating Additives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coil Coating Additives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

