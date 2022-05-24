Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets in Global, including the following market information:

Global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Wallets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets include Exodus, Mycelium, Trezor, Electrum, Wasabi Wallet, Opolo, Cobo, Shift Crypto and Ledger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software Wallets



Hardware Wallets

Global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual



Professionals/Business

Global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exodus



Mycelium



Trezor



Electrum



Wasabi Wallet



Opolo



Cobo



Shift Crypto



Ledger



BitPay



Atomic Wallet



BitcoinWallet



Bitcoin Core



Green Address

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bitcoin and Crypto Wallets Companies

