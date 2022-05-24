Baking Block Margarine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Baking Block Margarine in global, including the following market information:
Global Baking Block Margarine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Baking Block Margarine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Baking Block Margarine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Baking Block Margarine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Total Fats Above 70% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Baking Block Margarine include Unilever, Bunge, NMGK Group, ConAgra, Zydus Wellness, Wilmar-International, Fuji Oil, BRF and Yildiz Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Baking Block Margarine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Baking Block Margarine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Baking Block Margarine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Total Fats Above 70%
- Total Fats Below 70%
Global Baking Block Margarine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Baking Block Margarine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Processor
- Food Service
- Household
Global Baking Block Margarine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Baking Block Margarine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Baking Block Margarine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Baking Block Margarine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Baking Block Margarine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
- Key companies Baking Block Margarine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Unilever
- Bunge
- NMGK Group
- ConAgra
- Zydus Wellness
- Wilmar-International
- Fuji Oil
- BRF
- Yildiz Holding
- Grupo Lala
- NamChow
- Cargill
- COFCO
- Uni-President
- Mengniu Group
- Yili Group
- Brightdairy
- Saputo Dairy UK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Baking Block Margarine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Baking Block Margarine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Baking Block Margarine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Baking Block Margarine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Baking Block Margarine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Baking Block Margarine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Baking Block Margarine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Baking Block Margarine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Baking Block Margarine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Baking Block Margarine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Baking Block Margarine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Baking Block Margarine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Baking Block Margarine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baking Block Margarine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Baking Block Margarine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Baking Block Margarine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
