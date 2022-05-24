Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas include Ecolab, GE (Baker Hughes), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Lubrizol, Solenis, BASF and Clariant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Organic Type
- Inorganic Type
Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Drilling System
- Gathering and Transportation Systems
- Others
Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ecolab
- GE (Baker Hughes)
- SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
- Halliburton
- Schlumberger
- Lubrizol
- Solenis
- BASF
- Clariant
- ICL Advanced Additives
- LANXESS
- Lonza
- Daubert Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrosion Inhibitor for Oil and Gas Product Type
