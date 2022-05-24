Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode include Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material, GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, SEC Carbon, Ltd, Energoprom Group and Jilin Carbon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode

550 mm UHP Graphite Electrode

600 mm UHP Graphite Electrode

650 mm UHP Graphite Electrode

700 mm UHP Graphite Electrode

over 700 mm UHP Graphite Electrode

Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Arc Furnace Steel

Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)

Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Showa Denko K.K

Fangda Carbon New Material

GrafTech International

Graphite India Limited (GIL)

HEG Limited

Tokai Carbon

SEC Carbon, Ltd

Energoprom Group

Jilin Carbon

Kaifeng Carbon

Nantong Yangzi Carbon

Sanergy Group Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Over 500 mm UHP Graphite Electrode Players in Global Market

