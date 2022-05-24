Tuna Seafood Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tuna, also called?tunny, some very large, that?constitute?the genus?Thunnus?and are of great commercial value as food. It is the essential fish commodities across the globe. Worldwide catches of commercial tuna species have increased in recent years, and its import volume of fresh and frozen has also increased.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tuna Seafood in global, including the following market information:
Global Tuna Seafood Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tuna Seafood Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Tuna Seafood companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tuna Seafood market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Atlantic Bluefin Tuna Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tuna Seafood include Thai Union, Dongwon Group, Bolton Group, A.E.C. Canning Company, American Tuna, Century Pacific Food, Bumble Bee Foods, Crown Prince and Golden Prize Canning, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tuna Seafood manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tuna Seafood Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tuna Seafood Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Atlantic Bluefin Tuna
- Southern Bluefin Tuna
- Bigeye Tuna
- Yellowfin Tuna
- Longfin Tuna
- Skipjack Tuna
- Others
Global Tuna Seafood Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tuna Seafood Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Raw Consumption
- Processed
Global Tuna Seafood Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tuna Seafood Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tuna Seafood revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tuna Seafood revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tuna Seafood sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Tuna Seafood sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thai Union
- Dongwon Group
- Bolton Group
- A.E.C. Canning Company
- American Tuna
- Century Pacific Food
- Bumble Bee Foods
- Crown Prince
- Golden Prize Canning
- Ocean’s
- Grupo Calvo
- Clean Seas Tuna
- Stehr Group
- Sojitz Corporation
- Cofaco
- Dalian Ocean Fishing
- Shandong Zhonglu Oceanic Fisheries
- CNFC Overseas Fisheries
- Zhejiang Ocean Family
- Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International
- Shandong Blue Run Group
- Ping Tai Rong Ocean Fishery Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tuna Seafood Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tuna Seafood Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tuna Seafood Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tuna Seafood Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tuna Seafood Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tuna Seafood Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tuna Seafood Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tuna Seafood Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tuna Seafood Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tuna Seafood Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tuna Seafood Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tuna Seafood Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tuna Seafood Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tuna Seafood Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tuna Seafood Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tuna Seafood Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tuna Seafood Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Atlantic Bluefin Tuna
4.1.3 Southern Bluefin Tuna
