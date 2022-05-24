Tuna Seafood Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tuna, also called?tunny, some very large, that?constitute?the genus?Thunnus?and are of great commercial value as food. It is the essential fish commodities across the globe. Worldwide catches of commercial tuna species have increased in recent years, and its import volume of fresh and frozen has also increased.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tuna Seafood in global, including the following market information:

Global Tuna Seafood Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7104539/global-tuna-seafood-forecast-2022-2028-880

Global Tuna Seafood Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Tuna Seafood companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tuna Seafood market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Atlantic Bluefin Tuna Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tuna Seafood include Thai Union, Dongwon Group, Bolton Group, A.E.C. Canning Company, American Tuna, Century Pacific Food, Bumble Bee Foods, Crown Prince and Golden Prize Canning, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tuna Seafood manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tuna Seafood Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tuna Seafood Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Atlantic Bluefin Tuna



Southern Bluefin Tuna



Bigeye Tuna



Yellowfin Tuna



Longfin Tuna



Skipjack Tuna



Others

Global Tuna Seafood Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tuna Seafood Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Raw Consumption



Processed

Global Tuna Seafood Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tuna Seafood Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tuna Seafood revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Tuna Seafood revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Tuna Seafood sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)



Key companies Tuna Seafood sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thai Union



Dongwon Group



Bolton Group



A.E.C. Canning Company



American Tuna



Century Pacific Food



Bumble Bee Foods



Crown Prince



Golden Prize Canning



Ocean’s



Grupo Calvo



Clean Seas Tuna



Stehr Group



Sojitz Corporation



Cofaco



Dalian Ocean Fishing



Shandong Zhonglu Oceanic Fisheries



CNFC Overseas Fisheries



Zhejiang Ocean Family



Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International



Shandong Blue Run Group



Ping Tai Rong Ocean Fishery Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-tuna-seafood-forecast-2022-2028-880-7104539

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tuna Seafood Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tuna Seafood Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tuna Seafood Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tuna Seafood Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tuna Seafood Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tuna Seafood Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tuna Seafood Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tuna Seafood Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tuna Seafood Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tuna Seafood Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tuna Seafood Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tuna Seafood Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tuna Seafood Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tuna Seafood Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tuna Seafood Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tuna Seafood Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tuna Seafood Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Atlantic Bluefin Tuna

4.1.3 Southern Bluefin Tuna

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-tuna-seafood-forecast-2022-2028-880-7104539

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414