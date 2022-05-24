Puerarin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

CAS: 3681-99-0

This report contains market size and forecasts of Puerarin in global, including the following market information:

Global Puerarin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Puerarin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Puerarin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Puerarin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Content Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Puerarin include Ankang Health Element, Jiangsu Tiansheng, Xi’an Plamed, Xi’an Sobeo, Ankang Health Element and Shanxi Zhongyi Herb, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Puerarin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Puerarin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Puerarin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Content

Other Content

Global Puerarin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Puerarin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Research

Global Puerarin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Puerarin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Puerarin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Puerarin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Puerarin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Puerarin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ankang Health Element

Jiangsu Tiansheng

Xi’an Plamed

Xi’an Sobeo

Shanxi Zhongyi Herb

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Puerarin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Puerarin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Puerarin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Puerarin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Puerarin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Puerarin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Puerarin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Puerarin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Puerarin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Puerarin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Puerarin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Puerarin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Puerarin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Puerarin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Puerarin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Puerarin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Puerarin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 98% Content

4.1.3 Other Content

4.2 By Type – Global Puerarin Revenue & Forecasts

