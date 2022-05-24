Water for Mothers and Infant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water for Mothers and Infant in global, including the following market information:

Global Water for Mothers and Infant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water for Mothers and Infant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KL)

Global top five Water for Mothers and Infant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water for Mothers and Infant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1-2L Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water for Mothers and Infant include Nongfu Spring, J&P Turner, C’est bon, Jingtian, Watsons, Evergrande Bingquan, Nestle, Wahaha and Kunlun Mountains, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water for Mothers and Infant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water for Mothers and Infant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KL)

Global Water for Mothers and Infant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1-2L



More than 2L



Below 400mL



400-600mL

Global Water for Mothers and Infant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KL)

Global Water for Mothers and Infant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fresh Food E-commerce



Supermarket



Convenience Store



Third-party Online Shopping Platform



Other

Global Water for Mothers and Infant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KL)

Global Water for Mothers and Infant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water for Mothers and Infant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Water for Mothers and Infant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Water for Mothers and Infant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KL)



Key companies Water for Mothers and Infant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nongfu Spring



J&P Turner



C’est bon



Jingtian



Watsons



Evergrande Bingquan



Nestle



Wahaha



Kunlun Mountains



Quanyangquan



Ganten



Laoshan



Anhui Tiandi Essence

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water for Mothers and Infant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water for Mothers and Infant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water for Mothers and Infant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water for Mothers and Infant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water for Mothers and Infant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water for Mothers and Infant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water for Mothers and Infant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water for Mothers and Infant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water for Mothers and Infant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water for Mothers and Infant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water for Mothers and Infant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water for Mothers and Infant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water for Mothers and Infant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water for Mothers and Infant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water for Mothers and Infant Companies

