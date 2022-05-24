Precision Investment Castings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Investment casting method can save a lot of machine tools and processing time, and greatly save metal raw materials.It can also cast complex castings of various alloys, especially superalloy castings.Using investment casting technology can not only achieve batch production, ensure the consistency of the casting, but also avoid the stress concentration of residual blade after machining.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Investment Castings in Global, including the following market information:

Global Precision Investment Castings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7104350/global-precision-investment-castings-2022-2028-318

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Precision Investment Castings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Silicate Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Precision Investment Castings include CIREX Foundry, Alcoa, Barron Industries, Zhejiang Wanshixing Machinery, Ningbo Ganhao Precision Foundry, Wuxi Dechang Precise Foundry, Ningbo Rongshen Precision Casting and Yanzi Precise Founding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Precision Investment Castings companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Precision Investment Castings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Precision Investment Castings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Silicate Process



Tetraethyl Orthosilicate/ Silica Sol Process

Global Precision Investment Castings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Precision Investment Castings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals and Food



Automotive



Aerospace &Military



Industrial Gas Turbines



General Industrial



Petrochemical



Process Technology



Other

Global Precision Investment Castings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Precision Investment Castings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Precision Investment Castings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Precision Investment Castings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CIREX Foundry



Alcoa



Barron Industries



Zhejiang Wanshixing Machinery



Ningbo Ganhao Precision Foundry



Wuxi Dechang Precise Foundry



Ningbo Rongshen Precision Casting



Yanzi Precise Founding

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-precision-investment-castings-2022-2028-318-7104350

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Precision Investment Castings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Precision Investment Castings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Precision Investment Castings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Precision Investment Castings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Precision Investment Castings Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Precision Investment Castings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Precision Investment Castings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Precision Investment Castings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Precision Investment Castings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Precision Investment Castings Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precision Investment Castings Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Precision Investment Castings Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-precision-investment-castings-2022-2028-318-7104350

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414