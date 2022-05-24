System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Based on spare parts and industrial robots, integrated system is one of the main ways for enterprises to improve production efficiency, increase production profits and reduce costs in the future.
This report contains market size and forecasts of System Integrator for Industrial Automation in Global, including the following market information:
Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global System Integrator for Industrial Automation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of System Integrator for Industrial Automation include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Rockwell (US), General Electric (US), Cameron (US), Wood Group Mustang (US), Prime Controls LP. (US), ATS Automation (Canada) and Maverick Technologies (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the System Integrator for Industrial Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automobile
- Logistics
- General Industrial
- Other
Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies System Integrator for Industrial Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies System Integrator for Industrial Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ABB (Switzerland)
- Siemens (Germany)
-
- Rockwell (US)
- General Electric (US)
- Cameron (US)
- Wood Group Mustang (US)
- Prime Controls LP. (US)
- ATS Automation (Canada)
- Maverick Technologies (US)
- Wunderlich ? Malec Engineering (US)
- Mangan Inc. (US)
- Avanceon (US)
- Dynamysk Automation Ltd. (Canada)
- Tesco Controls Inc. (US)
- Stadler+Schaaf (Germany)
- INTECH Process Automation (US)
- Design Group (US)
- CEC Controls (US)
- Burrow Global LLC (US)
- Matrix Technologies (US)
- mCloud Technologies (Canada)
- Optimation Technology (US)
- Hallam-ICS (USA)
- En Engineering, LLC (USA)
- Champion Technology Services, Inc. (USA)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top System Integrator for Industrial Automation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 System Integrator for Industrial Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies System Integrator for Industrial Automation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 System Integrator for Industrial Automat
