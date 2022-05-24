System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Based on spare parts and industrial robots, integrated system is one of the main ways for enterprises to improve production efficiency, increase production profits and reduce costs in the future.

This report contains market size and forecasts of System Integrator for Industrial Automation in Global, including the following market information:

Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global System Integrator for Industrial Automation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of System Integrator for Industrial Automation include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Rockwell (US), General Electric (US), Cameron (US), Wood Group Mustang (US), Prime Controls LP. (US), ATS Automation (Canada) and Maverick Technologies (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the System Integrator for Industrial Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware



Software



Service

Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile



Logistics



General Industrial



Other

Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies System Integrator for Industrial Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies System Integrator for Industrial Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB (Switzerland)



Siemens (Germany)



Rockwell (US)



General Electric (US)



Cameron (US)



Wood Group Mustang (US)



Prime Controls LP. (US)



ATS Automation (Canada)



Maverick Technologies (US)



Wunderlich ? Malec Engineering (US)



Mangan Inc. (US)



Avanceon (US)



Dynamysk Automation Ltd. (Canada)



Tesco Controls Inc. (US)



Stadler+Schaaf (Germany)



INTECH Process Automation (US)



Design Group (US)



CEC Controls (US)



Burrow Global LLC (US)



Matrix Technologies (US)



mCloud Technologies (Canada)



Optimation Technology (US)



Hallam-ICS (USA)



En Engineering, LLC (USA)



Champion Technology Services, Inc. (USA)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top System Integrator for Industrial Automation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global System Integrator for Industrial Automation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 System Integrator for Industrial Automation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies System Integrator for Industrial Automation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 System Integrator for Industrial Automat

