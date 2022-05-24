Tax Management Solution Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tax administration solution aims to help individuals or companies ensure compliance with tax regulations for income taxes, corporate taxes, customs duties, value-added taxes, business taxes, service taxes, and similar taxes that may be required.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tax Management Solution in Global, including the following market information:
Global Tax Management Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tax Management Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sales Tax Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tax Management Solution include Avalara, Outright, Shoeboxed, SAXTAX, H&R Block, CrowdReason, Paychex, Drake Software and Taxify, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tax Management Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tax Management Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tax Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
-
- Sales Tax
-
- Income Tax
-
- Customs Duties
- Others
Global Tax Management Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tax Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
-
- Transportation
-
- Manufacturing
-
- BFSI
-
- Energy and utilities
-
- Telecom & IT
-
- Healthcare
-
- Retail & Consumer Goods
-
- Government
- Others
Global Tax Management Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Tax Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
-
- Key companies Tax Management Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tax Management Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
-
- Avalara
-
- Outright
-
- Shoeboxed
-
- SAXTAX
-
- H&R Block
-
- CrowdReason
-
- Paychex
-
- Drake Software
-
- Taxify
-
- Accurate Tax
-
- Canopy
-
- Beanstalk
-
- Wolters Kluwer
-
- ClearTax
-
- Credit Karma
-
- Empower
-
- Exactor
-
- Longview Solution
-
- RepaidTax
-
- Rethink Solutions
-
- Scivantage
-
- TaxAct
- ExOne
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tax Management Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tax Management Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tax Management Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tax Management Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tax Management Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tax Management Solution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tax Management Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tax Management Solution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Tax Management Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Tax Management Solution Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tax Management Solution Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tax Management Solution Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tax Management Solution Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
