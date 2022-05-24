Shrimp Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shrimp Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Shrimp Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shrimp Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Shrimp Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shrimp Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Whiteleg Shrimp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shrimp Products include Minh Phu Seafood Corp, Thai Union, Santa Priscila, Expalsa, Zhanjiang Guolian, Pescanova, Omarsa, Songa and Iberconsa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shrimp Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shrimp Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Shrimp Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Whiteleg Shrimp



Giant Tiger Prawn



Akiami Paste Shrimp



Other

Global Shrimp Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Shrimp Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household



Restaurant & Hotel

Global Shrimp Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Shrimp Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shrimp Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Shrimp Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Shrimp Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)



Key companies Shrimp Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Minh Phu Seafood Corp



Thai Union



Santa Priscila



Expalsa



Zhanjiang Guolian



Pescanova



Omarsa



Songa



Iberconsa



Conarpesa



Royal Greenland A/S



ProExpo



Quoc Viet



Devi Fisheries



The Liberty Group



Nekkanti Sea Foods

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shrimp Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shrimp Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shrimp Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shrimp Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shrimp Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shrimp Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shrimp Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shrimp Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shrimp Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shrimp Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shrimp Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shrimp Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shrimp Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shrimp Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shrimp Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shrimp Products Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Shrimp Products Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Whiteleg Shri

