Dairy-Free Drinks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dairy-Free Drinks in global, including the following market information:

Global Dairy-Free Drinks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dairy-Free Drinks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7101691/global-dairyfree-drinks-forecast-2022-2028-887

Global top five Dairy-Free Drinks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dairy-Free Drinks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soy Milk Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dairy-Free Drinks include Granarolo, Fooditive Group, Plant Veda, SO DELICIOUS, The Whitewave Foods Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Blue Diamond Growers, Sunopta Inc. and Freedom Foods Group Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dairy-Free Drinks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dairy-Free Drinks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dairy-Free Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soy Milk



Rice Drink



Hazelnut Drink



Almond Drink



Coconut Rice Drink



Oatmeal Drink



Others

Global Dairy-Free Drinks Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dairy-Free Drinks Market Segment Percentages, by Sales Channel, 2021 (%)

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Others

Global Dairy-Free Drinks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dairy-Free Drinks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dairy-Free Drinks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Dairy-Free Drinks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Dairy-Free Drinks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Dairy-Free Drinks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Granarolo



Fooditive Group



Plant Veda



SO DELICIOUS



The Whitewave Foods Company



The Hain Celestial Group



Blue Diamond Growers



Sunopta Inc.



Freedom Foods Group Limited



Eden Foods Inc.



Nutriops S.L



Earth?s Own Food Company Inc.



Triballat Noyal



Valsoia S.P.A.



D?hler GmbH

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-dairyfree-drinks-forecast-2022-2028-887-7101691

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dairy-Free Drinks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Sales Channel

1.3 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dairy-Free Drinks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dairy-Free Drinks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dairy-Free Drinks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dairy-Free Drinks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dairy-Free Drinks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dairy-Free Drinks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dairy-Free Drinks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dairy-Free Drinks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dairy-Free Drinks Market Size Markets, 2021

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-dairyfree-drinks-forecast-2022-2028-887-7101691

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414