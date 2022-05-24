CAD (CAM) Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

CAD / CAM Software helps manufacturers optimize the process of converting components and raw materials into complete products. The Computer-aided manufacturing software provides data on how manufacturing operations such as milling, cutting, and roughing should be performed by different equipment. Production managers usually use CAD software to plan, create, and execute production operations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of CAD (CAM) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global CAD (CAM) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Operating Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CAD (CAM) Software include 3D Systems, ABB Robotics, Autodesk, Mastercam, SolidCAM, EdgeCAM, Intergraph, AVEVA and Bentley, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CAD (CAM) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Operating Systems

Windows



Mac OS



Linux



Android



Web Browser

by Software

3D Software



2D Software



2D/3D Software



Real-time Software



Others

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Design



Architectural Design



Graphic Design



Business Training



Others

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies CAD (CAM) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies CAD (CAM) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3D Systems



ABB Robotics



Autodesk



Mastercam



SolidCAM



EdgeCAM



Intergraph



AVEVA



Bentley



Cadison



Maestro 3D



Merge HealthcareIBM



ZWSoft



GRZ Software



Bobcad



Cimatron Group



Camnetics



MecSoft



AutoCAD



SketchUp



MicroStation



LabVIEW



Tinkercad



ActCAD



TurboCAD



Dassault Systmes



CATIA



PTC



IronCAD



Shapr3D



3Diemme



Amann Girrbach



Carestream Dental



Schutz Dental



Smart Optics Sensortechnik



Planmeca



Mis Implants Technologies



Sirona



Zfx



Mevis Medical Solutions AG



Materialise



Shining 3D



BricsCAD



Fusion 360

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 CAD (CAM) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global CAD (CAM) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top CAD (CAM) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global CAD (CAM) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global CAD (CAM) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 CAD (CAM) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies CAD (CAM) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CAD (CAM) Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 CAD (CAM) Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CAD (CAM) Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global CAD (CAM) Software Market

