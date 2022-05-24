Technology

CAD (CAM) Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
3 3 minutes read

CAD / CAM Software helps manufacturers optimize the process of converting components and raw materials into complete products. The Computer-aided manufacturing software provides data on how manufacturing operations such as milling, cutting, and roughing should be performed by different equipment. Production managers usually use CAD software to plan, create, and execute production operations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of CAD (CAM) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7104387/global-cad-software-2022-2028-898

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global CAD (CAM) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Operating Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of CAD (CAM) Software include 3D Systems, ABB Robotics, Autodesk, Mastercam, SolidCAM, EdgeCAM, Intergraph, AVEVA and Bentley, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the CAD (CAM) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Operating Systems

    • Windows

 

    • Mac OS

 

    • Linux

 

    • Android

 

  • Web Browser

by Software

    • 3D Software

 

    • 2D Software

 

    • 2D/3D Software

 

    • Real-time Software

 

  • Others

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

    • Industrial Design

 

    • Architectural Design

 

    • Graphic Design

 

    • Business Training

 

  • Others

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

    • North America

 

    • US

 

    • Canada

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Benelux

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • South America

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Rest of South America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Israel

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

    • Key companies CAD (CAM) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

 

  • Key companies CAD (CAM) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

    • 3D Systems

 

    • ABB Robotics

 

    • Autodesk

 

    • Mastercam

 

    • SolidCAM

 

    • EdgeCAM

 

    • Intergraph

 

    • AVEVA

 

    • Bentley

 

    • Cadison

 

    • Maestro 3D

 

    • Merge HealthcareIBM

 

    • ZWSoft

 

    • GRZ Software

 

    • Bobcad

 

    • Cimatron Group

 

    • Camnetics

 

    • MecSoft

 

    • AutoCAD

 

    • SketchUp

 

    • MicroStation

 

    • LabVIEW

 

    • Tinkercad

 

    • ActCAD

 

    • TurboCAD

 

    • Dassault Systmes

 

    • CATIA

 

    • PTC

 

    • IronCAD

 

    • Shapr3D

 

    • 3Diemme

 

    • Amann Girrbach

 

    • Carestream Dental

 

    • Schutz Dental

 

    • Smart Optics Sensortechnik

 

    • Planmeca

 

    • Mis Implants Technologies

 

    • Sirona

 

    • Zfx

 

    • Mevis Medical Solutions AG

 

    • Materialise

 

    • Shining 3D

 

    • BricsCAD

 

  • Fusion 360

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 CAD (CAM) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global CAD (CAM) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global CAD (CAM) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top CAD (CAM) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global CAD (CAM) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global CAD (CAM) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 CAD (CAM) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies CAD (CAM) Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 CAD (CAM) Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 CAD (CAM) Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 CAD (CAM) Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global CAD (CAM) Software Market

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
3 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Diode Power Modules New study: Market by 2028 insights shared in a detailed report

January 10, 2022

Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Top Players Analysis: ABB, Siemens, General Electric, IBM, Grid4C

December 14, 2021

Urine Analyzers Market See Huge Growth for New Normal| Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, Zoetis

December 29, 2021

Pedometer Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 – Garmin, Misfit, Apple

December 24, 2021
Back to top button