InsureTech Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The service enables insurers to leverage technology to squeeze operational efficiencies and cost savings from existing insurance industry models.
This report contains market size and forecasts of InsureTech Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global InsureTech Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global InsureTech Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Professional Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of InsureTech Service include 3i Infotech, DXC Technology Company, Accenture, Duck Creek Technologies, ClaimVantage and Cognizant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the InsureTech Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global InsureTech Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global InsureTech Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Global InsureTech Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global InsureTech Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Insurer/ Insurance Carrier
- Reinsurer
Global InsureTech Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global InsureTech Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies InsureTech Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies InsureTech Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3i Infotech
- DXC Technology Company
- Accenture
- Duck Creek Technologies
- ClaimVantage
- Cognizant
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 InsureTech Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global InsureTech Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global InsureTech Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global InsureTech Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global InsureTech Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top InsureTech Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global InsureTech Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global InsureTech Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 InsureTech Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies InsureTech Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 InsureTech Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 InsureTech Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 InsureTech Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global InsureTech Service Market
