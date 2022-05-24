ESD Testing Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of ESD Testing Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global ESD Testing Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global ESD Testing Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Resistance & Resistivity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ESD Testing Service include Applied Technical Services, Cesstech, EAG Laboratories, Electro-Tech Systems, Innovative Circuits Engineering, International Testing Laboratory Inc., Keystone Compliance, LLC, MASER Engineering and Matsusada Precision, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ESD Testing Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ESD Testing Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global ESD Testing Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Resistance & Resistivity
- Static Decay
- Charge Generation
- Static Shielding
- Others
Global ESD Testing Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global ESD Testing Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductor
- Electronic
- Chemical
- Automotive
- Others
Global ESD Testing Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global ESD Testing Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies ESD Testing Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies ESD Testing Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Applied Technical Services
- Cesstech
- EAG Laboratories
- Electro-Tech Systems
- Innovative Circuits Engineering
- International Testing Laboratory Inc.
- Keystone Compliance, LLC
- MASER Engineering
- Matsusada Precision
- MicroStat Laboratories
- OKI Engineering
- REVOTECH
- SAE Magnetics (HK) LTD
- Setsco Services Pte Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ESD Testing Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ESD Testing Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ESD Testing Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ESD Testing Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ESD Testing Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ESD Testing Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ESD Testing Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ESD Testing Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 ESD Testing Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies ESD Testing Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD Testing Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 ESD Testing Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD Testing Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global ESD Testing
