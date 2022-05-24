ESD Testing Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of ESD Testing Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global ESD Testing Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global ESD Testing Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Resistance & Resistivity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ESD Testing Service include Applied Technical Services, Cesstech, EAG Laboratories, Electro-Tech Systems, Innovative Circuits Engineering, International Testing Laboratory Inc., Keystone Compliance, LLC, MASER Engineering and Matsusada Precision, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ESD Testing Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ESD Testing Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global ESD Testing Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Resistance & Resistivity



Static Decay



Charge Generation



Static Shielding



Others

Global ESD Testing Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global ESD Testing Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor



Electronic



Chemical



Automotive



Others

Global ESD Testing Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global ESD Testing Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ESD Testing Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies ESD Testing Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Applied Technical Services



Cesstech



EAG Laboratories



Electro-Tech Systems



Innovative Circuits Engineering



International Testing Laboratory Inc.



Keystone Compliance, LLC



MASER Engineering



Matsusada Precision



MicroStat Laboratories



OKI Engineering



REVOTECH



SAE Magnetics (HK) LTD



Setsco Services Pte Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ESD Testing Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ESD Testing Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ESD Testing Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ESD Testing Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ESD Testing Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ESD Testing Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ESD Testing Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ESD Testing Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 ESD Testing Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies ESD Testing Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD Testing Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 ESD Testing Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ESD Testing Service Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global ESD Testing

